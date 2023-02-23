Adani’s brother plays opaque, powerful role at embattled dynasty

DUBAI - In August, as India’s Adani Group neared the completion of its US$10.5 billion (S$14 billion) purchase of two cement businesses, the conglomerate and its banks put out some particularly complicated filings.

Buried in an 85-page document, was a diagram of seven unlisted firms registered in the British Virgin Islands, Mauritius and Dubai. They were interlinked to each other, and one would be buying the cement company’s shares in the open market.

But the ultimate beneficiary of the seven entities wasn’t listed as the group’s public face and chairman, billionaire Gautam Adani. Instead, the filings said their beneficial owners were his older brother, Vinod, and Vinod’s wife Ranjanben.

Neither Vinod nor Ranjanben hold managerial positions in any listed Adani companies, and they aren’t among the top executives listed on the conglomerate’s website. Yet, the appearance of their names in connection with the group’s largest ever acquisition suggests the influence that Adani’s little-known brother wields in the sprawling empire - as well as the family’s style of using a maze of small companies when doing big business.

In recent weeks, Vinod - who has worked out of Dubai for years and is described in filings as a Cypriot national - has come into the international spotlight after short seller Hindenburg Research named him prominently in its scathing report on the Adani Group that fueled a rout of more than US$140 billion in its shares.

“Vinod Adani, through several close associates, manages a vast labyrinth of offshore shell entities,” the report said identifying entities in Mauritius, Cyprus, the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, and several Caribbean Islands. These entities “regularly and surreptitiously transact with Adani,” it said.

The Adani Group has published a 413-page rebuttal denying all Hindenburg’s allegations.

Staffers at Vinod’s Dubai offices directed requests for comment to the conglomerate’s headquarters in India.

“Vinod Adani does not hold any managerial position in any Adani listed entities or their subsidiaries and has no role in their day-to-day affairs,” an Adani Group spokesman said in response to a detailed set of questions sent by Bloomberg News.

Complex conglomerate

Even though Vinod doesn’t hold any formal positions or participate in daily operations, he’s a key negotiator for the Adani Group when it’s raising funds from international markets and is involved in planning the group’s strategic direction, a person familiar with the matter said. A close confidant of Gautam, Vinod likes to keep a low profile and deals directly with family members, the person said. The family doesn’t believe it has done anything improper with business structures involving Vinod, according to the person.

Still, the Adani family plans to look more closely at some of the entities it has built to see how best to structure them going forward in order to reassure investors, the person said.

The network of small firms built by the Adani dynasty offers one of the starkest reminders yet of how complex family-run conglomerates can be in India, now one of the world’s fastest growing economies. While many companies have hired professional managers, others are still dominated by familial ties that can make it harder for banks and investors to fully know whom they are doing business with, where the money is flowing and what regulatory minefields might loom.

Vinod is a billionaire via his share holdings in listed Adani Group companies. Still, he lives a largely quiet life in Dubai, people familiar with the matter said. A filing in Cyprus puts his age at 74.

The Adani Group is a vast conglomerate with listed and unlisted subsidiaries doing business in everything from ports to power, with a reach spanning from India to Africa and Australia. Several debt filings include Vinod as a key figure within the conglomerate, saying the Adani Group should be understood to mean Vinod, Gautam and another brother Rajesh, who is managing director, as well as other entities such as a family trust.