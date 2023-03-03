Adani group gets $2.5 billion investment from US firm GQG

BENGALURU - US boutique investment firm GQG Partners has bought shares worth US$1.87 billion (S$2.5 billion) in four Adani group companies, marking the first major investment in the Indian conglomerate since a short-seller’s critical report sparked a stock rout.

Seven listed Adani companies have lost some US$135 billion in market value since Jan 24, when Hindenburg Research accused it of improper use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation. The group, led by billionaire Gautam Adani, denied the allegations. It later called off a US$2.5 billion share sale.

The investment also comes on a day when India’s top court asked market regulator SEBI to investigate the group for any lapses related to public shareholding norms or regulatory disclosures.

The group has been trying reassure investors with road shows and calls with bond holders. According to sources, Adani has told creditors it has secured a US$3 billion loan from a sovereign wealth fund.

United States-based, Australia-listed GQG has, through block deals, bought shares worth 154.46 billion rupees (S$2.5 billion) in four Adani group companies, including the conglomerate’s flagship firm Adani Enterprises, a regulatory filing showed.

Based in Fort Lauderdale, Miami, GQG manages US$88 billion in assets, in global, US and emerging markets equities funds.

In early Australian trade, GQG Partners shares were down 2.3 per cent while the S&P/ASX200 was up 0.4 per cent on Friday.

“We believe that the long-term growth prospects for these companies are substantial,” said Rajiv Jain, GQC’s chairman and chief investment officer, adding the firm’s investments take into account a five-year horizon. Before founding GQG, Mr Jain spent 22 years at Vontobel Asset Management.

GQG took a 3.4 per cent stake in Adani Enterprises for about US$662 million, 4.1 per cent in Adani Ports for US$640 million, 2.5 per cent in Adani Transmission for US$230 million, and a 3.5 per cent stake in Adani Green Energy for US$340 million.

Mr Jain said that as an investor in infrastructure companies, he has been following Adani for six years. “Our view was that these assets would not be low forever,” he told Reuters.

Before investing, Mr Jain said GQG did a “deep dive on our own” as part of due diligence, including conversations with the group’s vendors, bankers and partners. “We actually disagree with (Hindenburg’s) report,” he said, adding that infrastructure companies are subject to tight regulation and therefore the risk of fraud is low.

“This transaction marks the continued confidence of global investors in the governance, management practices and the growth of Adani Portfolio of companies,” said Adani Group CFO Jugeshinder Singh.

In the run-up to the announcement, Adani group shares rallied, with Adani Enterprises climbing nearly 35 per cent over the last three sessions, Adani Ports 11 per cent and Adani Green Energy 16 per cent. Adani Transmission rose 10 per cent in the previous two sessions.

“For the short-term, this will definitely be a big positive for the sentiment for Adani stocks...,” said Avinash Gorakshakar, head of research at Profitmart Securities.

“But in the longer term, the market is going to look at how growth is going to come.” REUTERS