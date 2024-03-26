Adam Neumann offers to buy back WeWork for over $673 million: Source

WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann has submitted a bid to buy back the bankrupt office-sharing company for more than US$500 million, a source said. PHOTO: ST FILE
BENGALURU - WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann has submitted a bid to buy back the bankrupt office-sharing company for more than US$500 million (S$673 million), a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

It is not clear how Mr Neumann is planning to line up financing for his bid, the source said, requesting anonymity as the discussions were confidential.

In February, Reuters reported that founder Mr Neumann was trying to buy back the flexible workspace provider, which had filed for bankruptcy in November.

“As we’ve said previously, WeWork is an extraordinary company, and it’s no surprise we receive expressions of interest from third parties on a regular basis,” WeWork said in a statement.

“Our board and our advisers review those approaches in the ordinary course, to ensure we always act in the best long-term interests of the company,” it added.

WeWork said it remains focused on its restructuring efforts to “emerge from Chapter 11 in the second quarter as a financially strong and profitable company”.

Under Mr Neumann, WeWork grew to be the most valuable US start-up, worth US$47 billion.

But his pursuit of growth at the expense of profit and revelations about his eccentric behaviour led to his ouster and derailed an initial public offering in 2019.

In February, Mr Neumann’s lawyers had sent a letter to WeWork, saying he was exploring a joint bid for the company with Mr Daniel Loeb’s hedge fund Third Point and other investors.

However, Third Point later told Reuters it had held “only preliminary conversations” with Mr Neumann and his property company Flow and had not made any financial commitments.

The SoftBank-backed company racked up losses on its long-term lease obligations as more people began working from home during the Covid-19 pandemic and demand for office space plunged.

The Wall Street Journal first reported on Mr Neumann’s bid earlier on March 25. REUTERS

