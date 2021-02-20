Accor to open luxury hotel at Duxton Hill

Despite the challenges faced by the hospitality industry due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Accor hotel group announced yesterday its intention to open Singapore's first Mondrian hotel by early 2023.

The group said that the luxury lifestyle hotel will be built at Duxton Hill.

"The move signals the group's confidence in Singapore's tourism sector," said Accor, which is the largest hotel operator in Singapore and currently manages 25 hotels here.

Despite the troubles experienced by the hospitality sector due to global travel restrictions, more hotels are set to open here in the next two years.

These include the 324-room The Clan by Far East Hospitality, the 169-room Citadines Connect City Centre and the 135-room Citadines Connect Rochester Singapore.

Located 20 minutes from Changi Airport, the 300-room Mondrian Singapore will be developed by Craig Road Property Holdings.

Mr Chadi Farhat, chief operating officer of hotel company sbe, which was acquired by Accor, said: "We are thrilled to bring the iconic Mondrian brand to Singapore's Duxton Hill neighbourhood. Mondrian is a natural fit for a global destination like Singapore."

Craig Road Property Holdings director Sun You Ning said: "Mondrian Singapore will provide guests an opportunity to stay in the heart of Duxton Hill, a vibrant heritage conservation area surrounded by Michelin-starred eateries, award-winning bars, and iconic retail stores - all within walking distance of the Central Business District."

The hotel building will be a collaboration between DP Architects and Studio Carter.

Its design is inspired by the historic architecture of Singapore's shophouses, and it will also feature a contemporary tower, and a rooftop pool and bar.

Accor also has plans for Mondrian properties in the Dominican Republic, Germany, the Maldives, Puerto Rico, Switzerland, Thailand and Vietnam by next year.

This move follows Accor's announcement of Mondrian Gold Coast's opening in 2023, and the opening of properties in London and France in the next two years.

The group currently runs about 5,000 hotels and residences around the world, including high-end chains in Singapore such as Raffles and Sofitel, as well as budget brands like Ibis.