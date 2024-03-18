Abu Dhabi speeds up country club admissions and more to lure hedge fund managers

Abu Dhabi officials are quietly orchestrating a fresh package of perks they hope will help propel the city up the ranks of the world’s biggest financial centres. The perks include helping traders obtain coveted school admissions for their children, and assisting them with securing memberships at country clubs.

While the city’s US$1.5 trillion (S$2.01 trillion) in sovereign wealth capital will continue to be the main draw for hedge fund managers, officials are formalising a programme that will offer incentives, including lifestyle support and visas, as part of its overall package for finance professionals moving to the region.

The bet is that these perks, along with the city’s tax-free status, sunny weather and a time zone that allows workers to trade across Asian, European and United States hours, will help it continue to lure hedge fund titans from New York, London, Hong Kong and Singapore.

“We are positioning ourselves globally by benchmarking against the likes of Hong Kong and Singapore right now,” said Mr Arvind Ramamurthy, who leads market development at the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) , the emirate’s financial free-zone. “In the long term, we want to be compared with London and New York.”

There are already signs that some of the early moves by the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are working: Brevan Howard Asset Management now manages more money from the emirate than it does anywhere else on the planet. Goldman Sachs Group, Rothschild & Co and Morgan Stanley are among the global financial firms opening up offices in Abu Dhabi.

The financial centre had 1,825 operational entities as of the end of 2023, up by a third from 2022. ADGM has said it’s been the fastest-growing financial centre in the region for two consecutive years.

“We’re connecting people to not just a pool of capital but are providing them a place to call their home,” Mr Ramamurthy said. “We have quality capital.”

Neighbouring Dubai – long considered the Middle East’s de facto business and finance hub – offers similar advantages. Like Abu Dhabi, Dubai’s financial free-zone managed to draw in the hedge fund crowd through incentives including reduced licensing fees.

Chairman and chief executive officer Izzy Englander’s Millennium Management set up there recently and now has a staff of more than 70, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing non-public information.

Over the next year, Balyasny Asset Management aims to double its 12-person workforce in Dubai, another person familiar with the matter said. The fund already has big name hires making the move to the city, including consumer-focused equities portfolio manager Marco Minoli.

Lengthy waiting lists

But Dubai’s success has come at a cost. Waiting lists for schools and social clubs in the city run long; reservations at some restaurants can take weeks and key roads are routinely jammed. One executive recently complained it can take an hour during rush hour to exit the parking lots in the financial district. That’s likely to get worse – policymakers predict Dubai’s population will surge to 5.8 million in 2040 from over 3.5 million currently.

In contrast, streets and malls in Abu Dhabi are relatively less busy. Restaurants are starting to fill up, though reservations are easier to come by – for now. That’s why city officials are looking to seize this moment to offer up a fresh package of lifestyle perks in the hopes of luring more financiers to their ranks.