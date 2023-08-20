A private equity firm might be a New Yorker’s next landlord

NEW YORK – In New York City, debates over affordability often centre on the proliferation of opulent high-rise developments. But in the boroughs, deep-pocketed investors are buying up hundreds of smaller buildings, prompting a new set of concerns in the city’s deepening housing crisis.

Over the past few years, private equity firms have quietly spent hundreds of millions of dollars buying apartments in neighborhoods such as Bushwick, Bedford-Stuyvesant and Williamsburg in Brooklyn and Ridgewood in Queens, property records show.

Private equity firms – which typically invest money on behalf of pension funds, endowments or other large sources of wealth – focus on assets, such as businesses or housing, that they can buy relatively cheaply but that have big profit potential.

Their expansion into the housing market across the nation has prompted scrutiny in Congress about whether the trend is amplifying the United States’ affordability problems.

In New York, the smaller buildings they zero in on, typically owned by families or local investors, have become attractive to bigger buyers because they have unique features: Rents are typically not regulated, and property taxes are often capped, limiting an owner’s costs.

Tenants’ advocates worry that larger, more sophisticated landlords will seek to make money on buildings that have traditionally been an important source of inexpensive housing or generational wealth for families and smaller owners.

Dozens of tenants who live in buildings already purchased by private equity-backed firms have complained about rent increases and declining maintenance. Many have said they planned to move out.

Ms Daniela Godoy, 25, moved into a one-bedroom apartment with a rent of US$3,500 (S$4,800) in Bushwick in November, about a year after a limited liability company associated with the Carlyle Group, one of the largest private equity firms in the world, bought the three-story, three-unit building.

On a recent Thursday, the fire alarm was blaring at Ms Godoy’s apartment, two days after the Fire Department had cited the building’s owners over problems with the alarm system.

Ms Godoy, who works in public relations, said the building management has been unresponsive to problems like a gas and heat outage in February.

She plans to move in with her family in Connecticut after her lease ends in October.

“We can’t wait to get out,” she said.

In response to questions about Ms Godoy’s issues, Carlyle officials said the power loss stemmed from a problem with the utility, not the landlord, and that some repairs may have taken longer because tenants had to agree to let workers into their apartments. The firm said it seeks to respond to all issues within 24 hours.