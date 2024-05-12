A German initiative to keep workers employed by retraining them

GIFHORN, Germany – When Mr Emrullah Karaca began working at a factory in Gifhorn, Germany, where the auto parts supplier Continental builds components for hydraulic brakes, he was looking for a temporary job after finishing high school.

But after spending more than two decades building a career at the factory, Mr Karaca, 49, a father of three, learnt that Continental planned to close the plant by 2027. Facing a daunting job hunt, he will head back to school to earn his trade certificate, courtesy of his employer.

It’s a necessary step if he wants to find a job in Germany, where despite a desperate lack of skilled workers, degrees and certification still count more than on-the-job experience. “I never needed it until now, because I was always here,” Mr Karaca said.

The training programme that Mr Karaca and 80 of his co-workers will undergo is part of an initiative started by Continental aimed at helping employees acquire the skills they need for new jobs, either within Continental or at companies nearby.

Continental is not alone in facing the challenges of Germany’s shifting industrial landscape, as manufacturing transforms to meet low-carbon goals, creating upheaval in the workforce. So in 2021, it joined 70 other companies – including Bayer, DHL, Infineon and Siemens – to form the Alliance for Opportunity, an initiative intended to help them hold on to the 2.7 million people in their collective workforce.

Experts have welcomed the alliance. Germany has fallen behind its peers in automating manufacturing, and as its industry moves to keep pace, the country is facing thousands of job cuts in its automotive and engineering sectors even as more than 700,000 positions across all industries remain unfilled.

“This is basically the conflicting priorities that we have right now: On the one hand, job cuts in combination with tough personnel adjustment processes, and on the other hand, you have a labour shortage,” said Ms Jutta Rump, a director of the Institute for Employment and Employability in Ludwigshafen.

In Gifhorn, where Continental produces brake lines and valve blocks, the company was facing decreasing demand and rising energy costs, and it became clear that the factory would soon not be viable.

“We knew that we would need significantly fewer employees,” said Dr Ariane Reinhart, a member of Continental’s executive board and head of human resources.

That left Mr Karaca – and about 800 other employees – facing an uncertain future. “We all thought we would be here until retirement,” he said.

German companies have a tradition of social responsibility, and leaders at Continental were keenly aware of the role the factory played in the community of 41,000, where it was the third-largest employer.

“There were two possible options: Either you do it the classic way – and classic means a lot of loud strikes, trade union politics and the politicians getting involved,” said Dr Reinhart, who helped found Continental’s companywide training centre in 2019. “Or you find a new way to do things.”