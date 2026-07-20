Headstart On Record Podcast
7 jobs in 14 years: A comms director explains why job hopping isn’t always bad
Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, get a head start in your personal finance, career and life with The Straits Times.
In this episode, Annabel Lim, Business & Reputation Director at communications firm We. Communications shares how she built her career by cycling through 7 full-time jobs.
She talks about how each change gave her a different perspective or skill that cumulated in her current role, and why “job-hopping” isn’t necessarily a red flag in CVs.
Hosts Kai Wen and Sue-Ann, who have worked in two jobs and one job respectively, also discussed how long a person should hold their job before making a switch and how to tell when a role no longer works for you.
Highlights (click/tap above):
0:00 Job hopping: Is it a bad thing?
6:56 Is there a minimum time one has to stay at a job?
9:45 Rage quitting
13:28 Is company loyalty worth anything?
20:40 Push factors at work
29:52 The urge to quit: just a phase or deeper problem?
34:31 Advice for those thinking of changing careers
Follow See Kai Wen on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/qfwqQ
Read Sue-Ann Tan’s articles: https://str.sg/mvSa
Follow Sue-Ann Tan on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/A86X
Hosts: See Kai Wen (seekw@sph.com.sg) and Sue-Ann Tan (suetan@sph.com.sg)
Produced & edited by: Amirul Karim and Natasha Liew
Executive producers: Elizabeth Law
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