64,000 new business formations and 50,000 business closures in 2022

SINGAPORE – When Covid-19 and political instability struck Myanmar a few years ago, Mr David Chen and his team knew that they had to pivot the rice production company he co-founded.

He decided to leave Golden Sunland in 2021, starting an agri-fintech firm here in August that year. Realising that small-scale farmers in South-east Asia lack access to capital, AgriG8 helps to facilitate more affordable financing for rice farmers in Brunei, Thailand and Vietnam, while enabling lenders to invest in climate-resilient farming.

By assessing the farmer’s crop performance via remote monitoring tools and working with partners with access to these farmers, AgriG8 can more accurately evaluate the risks of these microfinancing loans, thereby adjusting the interest rates each farmer pays.

The firm earns a commission for this service.

Mr Chen’s company is one of the many new businesses formed in Singapore in recent years.

Open-sourced data from the SingStat website shows the number of business formations here has held fairly steady from 2015 to 2022, hovering between 61,000 and 65,000 each year. The tally for 2022 was 64,304.

The number of business closures has risen since 2017. It reached 50,423 in 2022, the highest since 2016 (62,000).

The finance sector saw the greatest net increase in the number of businesses formed, recording a 150 per cent growth in 2022. A total of 8,307 businesses were formed while 3,380 closed.

Second in the running was the information and communications industry (ICT), comprising e-commerce, cloud computing and software development companies.

The ICT sector recorded a 70 per cent net increase in the number of businesses formed in 2022, with 9,056 set up and 5,272 shut down.

CIMB economist Song Seng Wun attributed the rise in business formations to Singapore’s pro-business environment and reputation as a stable and conducive place with talent, despite the higher costs.

The increase in closures, on the other hand, is a natural part of the business cycle, as some companies may not be able to sustain themselves in the competitive market.

“The digital space will see more opportunities in the year ahead. There will definitely be more competition, but competition is healthy and the fittest will be able to survive. If founders do not have a clear plan on what they intend to do, it will be a lot more challenging,” Mr Song added.