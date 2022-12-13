Firms that drive S’pore’s growth can apply for higher quota of S Pass or work permits under new scheme

SINGAPORE - Firms working to advance Singapore’s key economic priorities will temporarily be allowed to hire a few more foreign workers than permitted by the prevailing quotas for their industry.

These firms, recognised for their role in keeping Singapore competitive, can apply to take on more S Pass and work permit holders than they are currently allowed, under a new scheme that kicked in on Tuesday.

If approved, these firms’ quotas for foreign workers on either pass will be expanded by up to 5 per cent of their existing base workforce, capped at 50 additional workers, for two years at a time - renewable - under the Manpower for Strategic Economic Priorities Scheme (M-SEP).

Eligible firms can apply for M-SEP via the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) website from 4pm on Tuesday.

“With the reduction in the quotas... that would come in next year, we wanted to provide enterprises that are very innovative, have made significant investments, and very firm and very aggressive internationalisation plans to ensure that they also have the complementary foreign manpower to help them,” said Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng at an industry visit on Tuesday.

To meet the first of two M-SEP qualifying conditions, a firm must either be already part of at least one economic scheme, or has been deemed to meet certain economic criteria, by any of five agencies.

The five agencies are: the Economic Development Board; Enterprise Singapore (ESG); the Infocomm Media Development Authority; the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA); and the Singapore Tourism Board.

A joint effort between the five, MTI, and MOM, M-SEP behooves firms that benefit from the additional flexibility it grants with hiring foreign manpower to also nurture Singaporean talent.

Having satisfied the first condition, a firm that wishes to tap M-SEP can commit to hiring or sending for training within two years the same number of locals as the additional quota it seeks, to meet the second condition.

Local workers sent for training must be enrolled on one of 10 recognised training programmes from MTI, SkillsFuture Singapore, Workforce Singapore or MPA.

Moreover, firms must demonstrate the training will result in job enhancements, like a promotion with wage increment, an expanded job scope or higher-level responsibilities.

Alternatively, an industry leader that significantly benefits their sector, such as by filling critical skill gaps or manpower shortages, also meets the second condition.

These firm must already be recognised for having excellent workplace learning practices in place, with either gold or platinum certification from the National Centre of Excellence for Workplace Learning, or SkillsFuture Queen Bee status.

There are currently 16 SkillsFuture Queen Bees and seven platinum or gold-certified firms.