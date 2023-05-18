42 promising young individuals from S’pore in Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Asia list

SINGAPORE – Ms Rachael De Foe was not happy with her career options in the communications sector, so she started her own company in 2020.

The 28-year-old Singaporean developed the strategic communications practice Redefy after recognising how reputation-building for start-ups and venture firms differed greatly from the public relations needs of mature technology companies.

Credibility around a company’s early-stage growth depends on closely aligning communication outcomes with key milestones such as fund-raising and accelerating go-to-market strategies for products or services, said Ms De Foe.

For her efforts to tell the stories of these fledgling companies, she made Forbes’ eighth annual list of promising young talent in the Asia-Pacific region.

Said Ms De Foe: “When I launched Redefy, it was out of a deep dissatisfaction with the career options in communications... It’s been the most incredible journey building Redefy and now, I’m now more hopeful about the path forward.”

She is among Singapore’s 42 representatives from 30 entries in Forbes’ annual 30 Under 30 Asia list for 2023. Each entry can have more than one representative.

The list features 300 young entrepreneurs and leaders under the age of 30 across the Asia-Pacific region.

There are 30 entries selected for each of the 10 categories: the arts (art and style, food and drink); entertainment and sports; finance and venture capital; media, marketing and advertising; retail and e-commerce; enterprise technology; industry, manufacturing and energy; healthcare and science; social impact; and consumer technology.

Of the 42 representatives from Singapore, 18 are non-Singaporeans who are based in and operate from Singapore.

Singaporeans on the list include local video publisher Our Grandfather Story’s co-founders Cheah Wenqi, 27, and Matthew Chew and Ng Kai Yuan, both aged 29.