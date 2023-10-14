34 commended for helping to save lives in cardiac arrest cases

SINGAPORE – Mr Lin Guang Min recalled being “pretty overwhelmed” after attending to his first emergency case of cardiac arrest earlier in 2023.

Both Mr Lin and Mr Jeremy Ang responded when they heard the alarm on the Singapore Civil Defence Force’s (SCDF) myResponder app after 5.30am on March 13 when Mr Seah, a 70-year-old, suffered a cardiac arrest.

The app issues alerts when someone is having a cardiac arrest within 400m of their location, and indicates where the nearby defibrillators are located.

Mr Lin and Mr Ang are among more than 151,000 people who have downloaded the app and registered as community first responders.

For their role in successfully resuscitating Mr Seah, Mr Ang, a school principal, and Mr Lin, an engineer, were among 34 recipients of Survivor Awards Singapore 2023 at the Singapore Heart Foundation (SHF)’s Project Heart 2023 event on Saturday. The recipients – comprising community first responders, dispatchers, firefighters and paramedics – had a hand in resuscitating casualties of cardiac arrest in the community.

Mr Lin, 42, said: “When we arrived at Mr Seah’s home, he was unconscious on the floor in his bedroom and his daughter’s fiance was being guided on the phone to do CPR. We took over and did CPR until SCDF arrived to take him to hospital.

“I was pretty overwhelmed as this was my first case. It is fortunate Jeremy was there and we were very glad that Mr Seah managed to get his pulse back, as this meant his chances of surviving are better.”

Mr Ang, 44, said: “We took up the CPR training because we didn’t want to find ourselves helpless when someone around us suffers a cardiac arrest. Early CPR and defibrillation are key for survival.”