30 from Singapore in Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list of promising young talent

SINGAPORE – Ms Rachael De Foe was not happy with her career options in the field of communications, so she started her own company in 2020.

The 28-year-old Singaporean developed the strategic communications practice Redefy after recognising how reputation-building for start-ups and venture firms differed greatly from the public relations needs of mature technology companies.

Credibility around a company’s early-stage growth depends on closely aligning communication outcomes with key milestones such as fundraising and accelerating go-to-market strategies for products or services.

For her efforts to tell the stories of these fledgling companies, she made Forbes’ eighth annual list of promising young talent in the Asia-Pacific region to look out for.

Said Ms De Foe: “When I first launched Redefy it was out of a deep dissatisfaction with the career options in communications... it’s been the most incredible journey building Redefy and now, I’m now more hopeful about the path forward.”

She is among Singapore’s 30 representatives in Forbes’ annual 30 Under 30 Asia list for 2023, which also include the co-founders of local video publisher Our Grandfather Story and singer Shye.

There are 30 people selected for each of the 10 categories: the arts (art and style, food and drink); entertainment and sports; finance and venture capital; media, marketing and advertising; retail and e-commerce; enterprise technology; industry, manufacturing and energy; healthcare and science; social impact; and consumer technology.

Singapore’s 30 include six non-Singaporeans who are based in and operate from Singapore.

They include Our Grandfather Story co-founders Ms Cheah Wenqi, 27, and Mr Matthew Chew and Mr Ng Kai Yuan, both aged 29.

Singer Shye, 20, whose better known songs include love u and how r u sleeping, also made the list. She is the youngest person from Singapore on the list.

The founders of nine enterprise technology firms in Singapore made the list. They include Mr Shi (CJ) Looi and Mr Cyril Nie, both 29, the co-founders of web-based editor PixCap; and Ms Angelina Terlaki, 25, co-founder of deep-tech firm Red Dot Analytics.