30 companies, 6 business leaders honoured at 18th Singapore Corporate Awards

SINGAPORE - Top companies received accolades at the Singapore Corporate Awards (SCA) 2023 on Thursday for their work in corporate governance and sustaining shareholder returns.

In the 18th edition of the awards, 30 companies and six individuals were honoured. SCA aims to recognise companies listed on the Singapore Exchange (SGX), and individuals in such companies who, through their corporate practices, have helped to raise the Republic’s corporate disclosure standards.

Speaking at the event, guest of honour and Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said corporate leaders should look into three key areas to strengthen corporate governance – sustainability, embracing transformation and caring for the well-being of their workers.

“Having robust corporate governance, which fosters an environment where decisions are made with accountability and responsibility, is a necessary condition for successful business performance and... sustainable growth,” he said.

“A successful business must not just generate profits, it has to also positively impact all of (its) stakeholders.”

Among the winners, CapitaLand Group – which comprises CapitaLand Investment (CLI), CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT), CapitaLand India Trust (Clint) and CapitaLand Ascendas Reit (Clar) – and UOB Group – comprising UOB, United Overseas Insurance (UOI) and UOL Group – bagged the most company awards at five each.

CLI won gold for Best Risk Management and bronze for Best Annual Report, while CICT was awarded silver for Best Investor Relations. Clint and Clar clinched the gold and bronze awards respectively for Best Annual Report.

CLI won the awards under the category for large-cap companies with a market capitalisation of $1 billion and above, while CapitaLand Group’s three real estate investment trusts (Reits) picked up the awards under the Reits and business trusts category.

UOB picked up gold for Best Managed Board and Best Investor Relations, while UOI bagged silver for Best Risk Management. UOL won bronze for Best Risk Management and Best Investor Relations.

UOB and UOL’s awards were under the large-cap category, and UOI’s was under the category for mid-cap companies, referring to those with a market cap of $300 million to less than $1 billion.