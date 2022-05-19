3 firms recognised for contributions to further Singapore and Dutch interests

SINGAPORE - Dutch engineering consultancy Arcadis partnered volunteer group Covid-19 Migrant Support Coalition to develop a programme which seeks to benefit migrant workers here through means such as providing them with portable gardens and piloting the installation of solar panels in a worker dormitory.

On Thursday (May 19), Arcadis was among three companies recognised for their achievements and collaboration efforts to further Singapore and Dutch interests.

The awards were conferred at the sixth edition of the Winsemius Awards, which celebrate the strong business ties and long-lasting relationship between the Netherlands and Singapore.

Around 200 members of the Singapore and Dutch business community attended the event, organised by ADB-DutchCham (Dutch Chamber of Commerce in Singapore) and held at The Ritz-Carlton Millenia, Singapore.

Arcadis received the Community Impact Award, while Dutch tank storage company Vopak took the Red Orange Award, which recognises a company's ability to create value through collaborations.

Local renewable energy firm WEnergy Global bagged the Outstanding Business Achievement Award, which celebrates the success of an organisation and other areas such as business growth and innovation.

Speaking in a video message on Thursday, Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations S. Iswaran noted that the Winsemius Awards build upon the foundation of Singapore's long-standing relationship with the Netherlands.

The awards are named after Dutch economist Albert Winsemius, who was instrumental in helping to shape Singapore's economic strategy from the 1960s to 1980s as it transformed into a centre of manufacturing and industrialisation and a hub for foreign investments.

The awards recognise Dutch or Singaporean companies in the Republic for their efforts in areas such as collaboration, business achievement and social responsibility.

The Netherlands is Singapore's third-largest trade partner in the European Union, and there is a growing number of Dutch companies setting up here and using the Republic as a launchpad to access opportunities across South-east Asia, said Mr Iswaran, who is also Minister for Transport.

Singapore is now host to more than 1,800 Dutch companies, including household names such as Shell, Philips and Heineken.

"Looking ahead, there are many new growth areas where we can collaborate and leverage each other's strengths and networks to forge a better and more sustainable future. These include agri-food tech, medtech, the green economy and the digital economy," Mr Iswaran added.