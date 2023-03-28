$200m logistics facility to be ready by 2025, as demand for imported perishables rises

SINGAPORE - A new $200 million food logistics facility is being set up as rising demand for imported perishables and food security concerns drives the need for cold storage to extend shelf life of food products.

It is set to be completed by end-2025.

The facility at 8 Jalan Besut, which can store up to 80 million kilograms of food, is expected to create 130 new jobs in the logistics sector.

It will be operated by Commonwealth Kokubu Logistics, a joint venture between investment firm Commonwealth Capital and food and beverage cold chain logistics specialist Kokubu Group Corporation.

Commonwealth Capital’s logistics division currently operates out of two logistics facilities, located at 7 Buroh Lane and 1 Buroh Lane, with a total of 60,000 pallet positions, said Mr Andrew Kwan, its group managing director.

Pallet positions are a quantifiable metric for how much inventory a warehouse can hold.

“The construction of this third facility will increase our capacity by another 80,000 pallet positions... achieiving greater economies of scale in Singapore will support our internationalisation ambition,” Mr Kwan added.

The building will span 500,000 sq ft, about the size of 6½ football fields, and stands 100m tall.

Minister of State for Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling, who officiated the ground-breaking ceremony on Tuesday, said: “As part of our Trade 2030 strategy, we aim to grow trading volumes by widening the types of activities in Singapore and developing new trade flows with the rest of the world. We expect to double the cold-chain perishables market in a decade.”

Upon completion, the new facility will have storage and fulfilment systems designed to improve operational productivity and make labour more efficient.

For example, the facility will feature technology like automated guided vehicles and automated mobile robots that reduce the manpower needed to operate in the cold chambers. Some of the new job scopes created will include operating these robots.

“When workers think of automation, they think they will lose their jobs – especially those from the older generation. But what we want them to be able to do is to program robots and work smarter,” said Mr Kwan.

Currently, without the robots, the workers have to physically enter the cold chambers at minus 18 deg C and perform their jobs manually.

The new facility will also increase the speed of transshipment of food going through ports.