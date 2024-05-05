100 years on, SICCI to focus on internationalisation, digitalisation and sustainability

SINGAPORE - One of Singapore’s oldest trade associations marked its centenary over the weekend with a commitment to focus on internationalisation, digitalisation and sustainability in its immediate future.

The Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI) said in a statement that these priorities exemplify its “unwavering dedication” to expanding global outreach, harnessing technological advancements, and championing sustainable business practices.

“Since the chamber’s humble beginnings in 1924, we have helped pave the way for many local Indian businesses and contributed to the Singapore story for the past 100 years in many ways,” said chairman Neil Parekh.

“We are excited to embark on the next 100 years and look forward to empowering our members to thrive in the dynamic global economy.”

Mr Parekh, who is also a Nominated Member of Parliament, said this at a dinner held at the Shangri-La Singapore hotel on May 4 attended by some 700 guests including President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, business leaders and diplomats.

More trade missions

Mr Parekh, who was recently re-elected as SICCI chairman for a second two-year term, said that nearly 125 businesses took part in five trade missions that were organised and led by SICCI in conjunction with Enterprise Singapore and other associations over the last two years.

Many of these companies went on to sign agreements on actual business opportunities during these international missions, he said.

“More such international missions are on the cards to specific states in India, as well as opportunities in the region including the upcoming Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone,” he added.

There are plans to expand these visits to Europe and the Russian Federation by organising joint missions overseas with sister trade associations and chambers of commerce, said SICCI in its statement.

On digitalisation, SICCI will equip its members with insights into cyber security, artificial intelligence, fintech solutions and payment gateways, among other digital economy solutions.

Spirit of adventure

In his speech, President Tharman said that Singapore’s relations with India – one of the world’s fastest growing economies – have grown in both depth and breadth.

He added that increased trade and business linkages are of interest to both countries.

“In the digital space, Singapore has been the first to tie up with India in fast retail payments (the PayNow-UPI linkage), and there is opportunity to go further to connect our digital economies,” he said.

Other areas of cooperation include sustainability, where India has “immense potential” as a renewable energy power, he said.