10 companies added to SGX watch list as review resumes after Covid-19 break

SINGAPORE - Nine companies were placed on the Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) watch list on Tuesday, while Trek 2000 – the company that invented the ubiquitous thumb drive – has been included since Monday.

This comes as SGX RegCo recommences its half-yearly review of the watch list, starting June 1, 2023.

It suspended the reviews in June and December for both 2020 and 2021.

This was to allow issuers to overcome business and economic challenges, and deal with any resultant liquidity issues caused by the Covid-19 pandemic on business operations.

The nine companies are trading company Intraco; investment holding companies Jadason Enterprises and British & Malayan Holding; offshore and marine companies Beng Kuang Marine and Amos Group; Datapulse Technology, which is mainly involved in the media storage business; property company IPC; vessel chartering company CH Offshore; and offshore company Jasper Investments.

The companies had accumulated losses in their last three financial years. If they do not meet the relevant requirements to exit the SGX watch-list within 36 months, they may be delisted or have their shares suspended with a view to a delisting.

Rule 1314(1) of the Listing Manual states that a watch-list company has to record consolidated pre-tax profit for the most recently completed financial year, based on the latest full-year consolidated audited accounts; it will also need to have an average daily market capitalisation of $40 million or more over the preceding six months.

Intraco, Jadason Enterprises, Beng Kuang Marine, Datapulse Technology, British and Malayan, CH Offshore, Jasper Investments and Trek 2000 have in the meantime told their respective shareholders and business partners that business will continue as usual, and that trading of their shares will also continue unless a trading halt or suspension is effected.

The companies noted that they will provide quarterly updates on their efforts and progress in meeting the watch list’s exit criteria. This includes their financial situation, future direction, or other material development that may have a significant impact on their financial positions.

Intraco, IPC, Beng Kuang Marine, Amos Group and CH Offshore also said that their respective board and management “will endeavour to comply with the financial exit criteria within 36 months”, and that they will release necessary announcements where appropriate.

Shares of Intraco and Jadason Enterprises last traded at 22 cents and 1.6 cents respectively. Jadason’s total market cap on Monday was $11.62 million, while Intraco’s stood at $25.02 million.

Beng Kuang closed at 8.3 cents on Monday and its market cap stood at $16.5 million. Amos Group, with a market cap of $24.8 million, closed unchanged at 11.9 cents.

Datapulse closed flat at 10 cents on Monday and its market cap stood at $21.9 million. IPC’s shares closed up 4.2 per cent at 10 cents on Monday. It recorded a market cap of S8.5 million.

Shares of British & Malayan last traded at $2.96, while its market cap was $25.9 million. CH Offshore last traded at 5.5 cents for a market cap of $38.8 million.

Jasper Investments’ shares closed at 0.3 cent on Monday and its market cap stood at $13.1 million. Trek 2000 closed at 6.3 cents for a market cap of $21.4 million. THE BUSINESS TIMES