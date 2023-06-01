A botanical eden in Kampong Glam

If you are looking for an aesthetic, halal-certified restaurant that serves up delicious fare in a serene and inviting setting, Ginger, located at PARKROYAL on Beach Road, might be the answer.

Helmed by culinary master Vincent Aw and designed by award-winning Singapore-based Australian designer Emma Maxwell, Ginger is an all-day dining restaurant, designed with a luxe botanical theme. The restaurant features natural elements such as timber floors and marbled tops, lightly accented with nickel and brass and complemented by a floral narrative that is depicted through specially designed wallpapers adorned with floral motifs (Spot the ginger flower!).

In addition to being aesthetically pleasing, Ginger’s menu offers local delicacies that are sure to delight your palate. With more than 10 years of culinary experience in the hospitality industry, executive chef Aw brings to the table a curated menu of authentic flavours and textures, complemented with contemporary presentation.

Featuring an affordable and irresistible buffet spread from a halal-certified kitchen with five live stations, the restaurant offers a feast that will tantalise the senses. Savour unlimited servings of local favourites such Hainanese chicken rice and Singapore laksa, which are upped a notch with Chef Aw’s master touch. Be sure to try out the signature dishes such as Tahu Goreng and Crispy Chicken Cutlet from the á la carte menu. End your meal with Ginger’s signature dessert - Agar Agar Lapis, a colourful layered jelly with a sweet and silky chempedak mousse.

SPH subscribers can enjoy an exclusive promotion of 20 per cent off your total bill at Ginger from now till June 25. Upon reservation, enter the promo code under the request section on Ginger’s booking page to enjoy this promotion. For more details, visit https://subrewards.sph.com.sg/ginger20. Terms and conditions and blackout dates apply.