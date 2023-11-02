Fatal kayak incident: How can paddlers navigate the ‘Capsize Corner’ off Sentosa safely?

SINGAPORE – Concerns about water safety have been raised after a 33-year-old kayaker died while kayaking off the coast of Sentosa in October.

According to media reports, the woman’s kayak capsized near the floating security barriers between Sentosa and Tekukor, in a patch of sea known as the Buran Channel.

In 2021, The Straits Times reported that the kayaks of a group of six people also capsized in the same tricky spot before they were rescued by kayaking guides.

ST spoke to kayaking veterans and schools to find out what you need to do and look out for to paddle safely.

Q: What should you check for before heading out to kayak?

A: Before heading out to sea, it is essential to check the forecast for the conditions of tides, currents, wind and weather, said Singapore Paddle Club president Ng Daojia.

Such information can be found on the SG Marine Guide and National Environment Agency’s website.

“As conditions can change suddenly. Always be ready to change your route, or forgo the activity altogether if conditions become unsafe,” said Mr Ng.

“Identify stops along your route that will allow you to wait out squalls or lightning storms if this occurs while you are out on the water.”

Kayakers can also ensure they are always seen by wearing clothing that are highly visible, and by attaching a light to themselves or their kayak in low-light conditions, said Mr Ng.

He added that kayakers who are not experienced should stay within calmer waters near the shoreline, such as between Siloso Beach and Tanjong Beach in Sentosa.

Said Mr Ng: “Even if you are a proficient paddler, should you intend to paddle in any unfamiliar area, it is safer to be accompanied by someone with an in-depth understanding of the environment, navigation marks and obstacles there.”

Q: What kind of equipment should you bring or use when kayaking?

A: Some basic safety equipment that kayakers are encouraged to bring or use include a leg or waist leash with a quick release function, a personal flotation device (PFD) with a whistle, a phone with relevant emergency numbers on speed dial, a device or an app that provides real-time tracking of ones’ location, and an extra paddle, said Mr Ng.

In the event of a capsize, the leash helps to keep the kayaker attached to his kayak, and the quick release function helps the kayaker to get away from his craft if he wishes to.