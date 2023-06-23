askST: What is tramadol and why is it going to be banned in sports competitions?

On Sept 29, 2022, the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) published the 2023 List of Prohibited Substances and Methods, which went into effect on Jan 1, 2023.

Wada has since singled out one major modification to the list, saying the drug tramadol – a strong painkiller – will be prohibited in sporting competitions.

The updated prohibited list was circulated to organisations worldwide, such as Anti-Doping Singapore, so that they could inform athletes under their jurisdiction.

The tramadol prohibition will be effective from Jan 1, 2024, to allow for athletes and medical practitioners to be aware of the ban.

The Straits Times spoke with the chairman of the Singapore National Anti-Doping Advisory Board, Dr Patrick Goh Oon Leng, about the issue.

Q: What is tramadol and where can it be found?

A: Tramadol is sold only as a prescription drug in Singapore, but there have been incidents of it being peddled on messaging platform Telegram. The drug is banned in several parts of the world, such as Saudi Arabia and Japan.

Singapore allows for tramadol to be only a prescription drug given the risk of patients developing an addiction. This is because the drug is a synthetic opioid.

Misuse can lead to side effects such as nausea and headaches, to name a few.

Q: Why is tramadol banned if it is an effective painkiller?

A: Wada uses three criteria to discern which substances or methods should be banned from sports competitions. If the substance or method meets two of the three criteria, it may be added to the prohibited list.

These three criteria are the ability to enhance a sportsman’s performance, an actual or potential health risk to the athlete, and violating the spirit of sport. Tramadol has fulfilled all three criteria.

A study by Wada was conducted to test if tramadol has a performance-enhancing effect. The study found that tramadol can give an athlete a performance advantage, potentially affecting his medalling position during competitions.

Tramadol can be a potential health hazard, such as during contact sports like wrestling and martial arts, where opponents are slugging it out with one another but the athlete has numbed himself to the pain.

As a synthetic opioid, tramadol has a tendency towards becoming an addiction and a substance of abuse to the athlete, hence going against the spirit of sport.