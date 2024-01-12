askST: What is a trademark opposition, and can anyone file one?

SINGAPORE – When Korean record label YG Entertainment registered the trademarks BabyMonster and BabyMonsters for its new K-pop girl group BabyMonster in Singapore, it was met with resistance from an unlikely opponent.

American energy drinks manufacturer Monster Energy Company (MEC) opposed the registrations in a trademark lawsuit filed in Singapore court, but intellectual property adjudicator Ravindran Muthucumarasamy on Dec 29, 2023, rejected its objections, having found the trademarks to be dissimilar after examining them conceptually, visually and aurally.

In court documents, he noted that the energy drink maker had filed 52 notices of opposition with the Registrar of Trade Marks between 2012 and Dec 29, 2023. Of these 52 cases, it succeeded in 32 of them, either because the trademark applicant withdrew its applications or defaulted in filling its counter-statements or evidence.

Meanwhile, it failed to get trademarks withdrawn in nine cases, withdrew from seven, and has another four cases still pending.

MEC is a global leader in the energy drinks industry and owns at least 33 registered trademarks in Singapore, with many of them including the word “monster”. It has been selling its energy drinks in Singapore since October 2012.

The attempt by MEC to protect its trademark in Singapore is not new, however. It had initiated more than 1,000 trademark cases in the United States by 2019, and even attempted to object trademark registrations for Pokemon games in Japan, since the iconic video game series’ name is derived from the word “pocket” and “monster”.

Because it seems so easy for the registration of trademarks to be opposed, The Straits Times contacted the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (Ipos) and lawyers specialising in intellectual property to find out more about the process.

Q: What is a trademark opposition?

A: A trademark opposition is when an individual or firm challenges the right of a trademark owner to have their trademark registered.

That means the trademark should not be registered at all, said Mr Lau Kok Keng, the head of the intellectual property, as well as sports and gaming practices, at Rajah and Tann.

It differs from trademark infringement, he said, which is “where you use a registered trademark without the permission of the owner”.

Q: Why would a trademark opposition be filed?

A: Businesses use trademark opposition as a way to prevent others from adopting similar marks for similar goods or services, said Ms Lee In Hae, a senior associate in the technology and intellectual property team at Withers KhattarWong.

In doing so, it protects their own trademarks from being diluted, said Mr Lau, who added that it pre-emptively prevents potential infringement at times.

However, the process can be abused by “large companies with deep pockets who file endless oppositions against smaller applicants who may not have the resources to hire legal representation”.

He said some may file oppositions to stall their competitors’ business plans involving the use of the trademarks.