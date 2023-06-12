askST Jobs: How resumes and interviews have evolved over the last 10 years

SINGAPORE – In this series, manpower reporter Tay Hong Yi offers practical answers to candid questions on navigating workplace challenges and getting ahead in your career. Get more tips by signing up for The Straits Times’ HeadSTart newsletter.

Q: I am looking for a new job for the first time in 10 years. What are the new resume and interview norms I should prepare for?

A: Over the last 10 years, expectations for candidates’ resumes and interviews have evolved, said Mr Brian Tan, deputy chief executive of the National Trades Union Congress’ Employment and Employability Institute (e2i).

Driving these shifts is employers’ growing emphasis on skills that are transferable across different job roles and industries.

For roles with an international scope, employers also expect candidates to possess strong cross-cultural competence.

“Candidates should showcase how they successfully navigated challenges faced in different cultures and their ability to collaborate effectively with diverse stakeholders,” Mr Tan said.

Employers expect candidates to be savvy with digital platforms like LinkedIn, which human resource departments also use to look into a candidate’s experience, capabilities and testimonials.

“Candidates are also expected to be familiar with digital resumes and interview tools, such as video resumes, video interviews and online assessments,” Mr Tan added.

Instead of generic resumes which hold little relevance now, resumes need to be tailored to the job applied for, said Ms Zarina Abu Bakar, senior career coach with Workforce Singapore (WSG).

Automated screening software searches resumes for keywords or phrases about skills, job responsibilities and qualifications mentioned in the advertised job description, she added.

Accordingly, candidates need to ensure they mention the keywords that apply to themselves in their resume.

Candidates should also focus on any measurable achievements, such as a 30 per cent increase in sales, that demonstrate the value they can bring to the new employer, said Mr Tan.

When updating their resume, job seekers can start with a summary that highlights their key skills, experiences and career goals, he added. “This will provide the employer with a concise overview of candidates’ background and what they can bring to the table.”

Ms Zarina also advised candidates to keep their resume to within three pages, with clear headings and bullet points, as well as seek feedback from people they trust.

“Address employment gaps by mentioning personal projects or volunteer activities to demonstrate dedication and career development,” she said.