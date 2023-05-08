askST Jobs: How does one ensure a smooth handover of tasks at work?

SINGAPORE – In this series, manpower reporter Tay Hong Yi offers practical answers to candid questions on navigating workplace challenges and getting ahead in your career. Get more tips by signing up to The Straits Times’ HeadSTart newsletter.

Q: Some of my tasks were reassigned to a colleague. How do I ensure a smooth handover?

A: Assigning and coordinating work is an important challenge companies face in trying to maximise effectiveness and efficiency, said industrial psychologist Brandon Koh.

“Therefore, there are many good reasons for reassigning job tasks, and it does not necessarily mean that the person whose tasks were removed had been underperforming in them,” said Dr Koh, a lecturer at the Singapore University of Social Sciences.

For instance, employees may get their tasks reassigned to another to free them for other tasks when organisations restructure.

“This may be because processes are better streamlined in other departments, and resources elsewhere are not fully utilised.”

Task reassignments may also be a form of job rotation, he added.

This helps employees learn how different parts of the organisation operate together, increases their skill diversity and reduces monotony.

Employees who are worried their tasks were reassigned due to a lack of competence can ask their employer or colleague why this happened, said Assistant Professor Jared Nai from Singapore Management University.

Otherwise, they can observe how the colleague compares in competence, whether the colleague requested the tasks, and if they received new tasks in place of the reassigned ones.

Being assigned new tasks suggests that the employee was reallocated tasks they would likely perform better in, as assessed by their employer, said Prof Nai, an organisational behaviour and human resources researcher.

Fewer job responsibilities after the reassignment may indicate a performance issue, or even signal possible redundancy.

Regardless of the reason for the handover, the employee needs to ensure the colleague taking over their tasks is set up for success.