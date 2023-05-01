askST Jobs: How do I choose the right people to give me job references?

SINGAPORE – In this series, manpower reporter Tay Hong Yi offers practical answers to candid questions on navigating workplace challenges and getting ahead in your career. Get more tips by signing up to The Straits Times’ HeadSTart newsletter.

Q: How do I select the right referees to support my job application?

A: Referees are individuals who can vouch for a job candidate’s skills and experience, as well as provide more detailed information on their work history and accomplishments.

Usually, the prospective employer’s human resources staff would use the reference to address some questions and help verify points from the submitted resume, said Dr David Leong, managing director of human resource advisory firm PeopleWorldwide Consulting.

“A good referee should be able to provide the would-be employer with a detailed and accurate assessment of the candidate’s skills, experience, work ethic and character,” said Dr Leong.

“If the referees are immediate superiors, they should be able to provide specific examples of the candidate’s work performance, such as their ability to meet deadlines, handle stress, work independently or as part of a team, and solve problems.”

For jobs that require specific technical skills, the job seeker should take care to nominate a referee who can attest that the candidate holds the required skills, Dr Leong added.

But most importantly, he said, a good referee who has supervised the candidate or worked closely with them should be able to speak of their leadership potential, such as the ability to motivate others, take the initiative and lead by example. To select referees best placed to comment, Dr Leong suggested that candidates consider the professional relationship they have with the referee, the relevance of the referee’s experience, and the referee’s reputation.

They should also try to select referees who have diverse backgrounds, he said.

“Referees should be individuals who have worked closely with the job seeker in a professional capacity and can speak to their work experience and performance. This could include former managers, colleagues or clients.”

Dr Leong added: “Job seekers should aim to include referees from a range of backgrounds and perspectives, including gender, ethnicity and age to demonstrate their ability to work with a diverse range of people.”