askST: How to prepare my child for PSLE

SINGAPORE – Parents who attended The Straits Times Smart Parenting PSLE Prep Forum on April 6 posed several questions on the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE), from how the papers are marked to the best exam strategies.

Here are some of their questions and the answers from Mr Ong Kong Hong, the Ministry of Education’s (MOE) divisional director of curriculum planning and development, and mathematics expert Yeap Ban Har.

If there are more ties for places in secondary schools due to the revised scoring system, how are they resolved by computerised balloting?

Mr Ong: Under the Achievement Level (AL) scoring system implemented in 2021, pupils are given an AL ranging from one to eight for each subject instead of grades such as A* to E.

Thus, the new scoring system will result in a fewer range of scores. Compared with over 200 possible aggregates under the previous system, there are now only 29 possible PSLE scores, ranging from a minimum of four to a maximum of 32. This could result in more ties for secondary school places.

Where there are two or more pupils with the same aggregate score vying for the last place in a school, they will be prioritised first based on their citizenship, with priority accorded to Singapore citizens, followed by permanent residents, then international students.

Subsequently, if there is still a tie – between two Singapore citizens, for example – the order in which pupils list their school choices will give them priority in determining who gets a place. In this scenario, a pupil who indicates a school as his or her first choice will get a place ahead of someone else with the same PSLE score who indicates the school as a second or third choice.

If citizenship and school choice still cannot break the tie, the posting will be determined by a computerised ballot with an equal chance for each pupil.

As in previous years, in 2023, about one in 10 pupils had to undergo computerised balloting.

If pupils fail to use keywords, but show the right conceptual understanding in their answers, will they be awarded the marks?

Mr Ong: As long as pupils are able to explain in their own words to show understanding of concepts in given question contexts, they will be duly awarded the mark.

For example, in the marking of Science papers, teachers look for sufficiently clear explanations that reflect understanding of scientific concepts they have taught in class.

For instance, when asked why the temperature of an object decreases, a response such as “the object loses heat” shows conceptual understanding of the direction of heat flow.

On the other hand, a response such as “the object becomes colder” is just a paraphrase of the question and could suggest a misconception that an object can gain “coldness”.

Will pupils be penalised for poor spelling and grammar?

Mr Ong: Parents of children who are not as strong in English may worry that their child will be penalised for spelling and grammar errors.

In the language papers, it is important to get the spelling and grammar right. However, grammar errors and minor spelling errors will not be penalised in subjects like mathematics and science, which do not assess language.