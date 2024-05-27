askST: How powerful is an MC and how should doctors respond to those who may be faking an illness?

SINGAPORE – Many companies currently offer 14 days of sick leave a year as long as it is backed by a medical certificate, or MC, from a registered doctor or dentist.

Only a few companies offer employees honour-based medical leave that does not require an MC.

Schools and tertiary institutions, such as the Singapore University of Technology and Design, also require students to substantiate missing school or an exam due to illness with MCs issued by a registered doctor from any private and restructured hospitals, government polyclinics and private general practitioner clinics operating in Singapore.

The Health Ministry is tightening rules on the issuance of MCs after receiving feedback on doctors who are giving them out excessively or improperly.

1. How powerful is the MC?

Under the Employment Act, employers are required to recognise MCs issued by registered doctors and dentists. The MC entitles employees to paid workdays while on sick leave.

Doctors are bound by the Singapore Medical Council’s code of ethics and guidelines to issue patients with MCs on proper medical grounds only.

An MC represents the doctor’s medical opinion and cannot be invalidated. Companies and schools cannot challenge the legitimacy of an MC, but they can ask for more details from the doctor.

According to the Ministry of Manpower, MCs are valid as long as the worker has been working for the company for more than three months, and he has informed the employer of the sick leave within 48 hours. Otherwise, he is deemed to have gone absent without leave and without a reasonable excuse.

Mr Jasper Toh, principal consultant at HR firm Impact Best, said many companies use human resource management systems to monitor leave and observe trends of attendance. If a trend, such as employees taking sick leave before a long weekend or every Monday, is spotted, employers can conduct an internal inquiry.

2. Under what conditions do I need an MC?

MCs are issued for a specified period that the doctor deems a worker medically unfit to perform duties at work, or a student to attend school or sit for an examination, due to illness or injury.

In the past, some companies rewarded employees who did not take sick leave, and people would push themselves to work despite being genuinely sick. This has all changed with the Covid-19 pandemic.

One reason for the MC is to give a sick person adequate time to rest and fight an infection. Staying away from the workplace or school during this time also limits the spread of contagious diseases, such as the common cold, influenza, stomach flu, chickenpox and Covid-19.

Patients may request for MCs to be issued for a slightly longer period, which may be granted by the doctor should it be medically reasonable.