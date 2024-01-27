askST: How do I conserve power and save money while using household appliances?

SINGAPORE – In spite of lower fuel prices, electricity prices are still climbing in Singapore.

Increased carbon taxes in 2024, now at $20 per tonne of emissions from the previous $5 per tonne, have compounded cost pressures.

To offset the higher costs of electricity and water consumption, residents in one- to three-room flats can consider using climate vouchers, whose validity has been extended till March 20.

Under the Climate Friendly Households Programme (CFHP), each eligible household can claim a $150 voucher to buy an energy-efficient refrigerator, a $25 voucher for LED lights, and a $50 voucher for water-saving shower fittings.

The vouchers are applicable for energy- and water-efficient appliances rated with three or more ticks.

The Straits Times explores some ways to conserve electricity when using common household appliances.

Q: Which common household appliances consume the most electricity?

A: The biggest energy guzzlers are air conditioners, refrigerators, fans, water heaters, and non-LED lights such as fluorescent lights, said Dr Eddy Foo, senior lecturer at Nanyang Technological University’s (NTU) School of Electrical and Electronic Engineering.

Old TV sets using the cathode-ray tube (CRT) technology can consume substantial amounts of electricity too, noted Dr Foo.

Q: How do I calculate how much power an appliance consumes?

A: In the monthly utilities bill, electricity consumed is usually indicated in kilowatt-hours (kWh). To convert to kWh from the wattage indicated in the technical specification of a home appliance, multiply the energy consumed in kW by the duration in hours that it was used, said Ms Wei Linyun, vice president of sustainability and business Development for Singapore at Schneider Electric.

If the appliance was running for less than an hour, say, 45 minutes, the duration can be derived by dividing 45 minutes over 60 minutes, which is equivalent to one hour, said Dr Foo.

But the rated power of the appliance is usually higher than the actual power it consumes, said Mr Alvin Ee, research fellow at the Energy Studies Institute (ESI) of the National University of Singapore (NUS).

He explained that the rated power is the maximum power that an appliance consumes. For example, if an oven’s light is turned on without heating or fan, the actual power consumed will be lower than the rated power.