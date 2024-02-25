Zelenskiy says 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed since Russia invaded

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits the Memory Wall of Fallen Defenders of Ukraine on Day of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine December 6, 2023. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
Updated
Feb 26, 2024, 12:01 AM
Published
Feb 25, 2024, 11:51 PM

KYIV - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed since Russia's full-scale invasion two years ago, giving the first official figure for more than a year.

Zelenskiy told a news conference in Kyiv that he could not disclose the number of wounded because it would help Russian military planning.

"31,000 Ukrainian troops have been killed in this war. Not 300,000, not 150,000 ... (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is lying there ... But nevertheless, this is a big loss for us."

Ukraine has not put a number to its military losses since the end of 2022, when presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak said 13,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed since the invasion on Feb. 24.

Russia does not disclose military losses, which it regards as secret. REUTERS

