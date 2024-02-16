Russia’s Putin must be punished for ‘atrocities’, says Alexei Navalny’s wife

MUNICH - Russia’s leader Vladimir Putin must be brought to justice over the “atrocities” he has wrought against his country and Alexei Navalny’s family, the opposition leader’s wife said on Feb 16 after his death in a Russian prison.

“I’d like Putin and all his staff... to know that they will be punished for what they have done with our country, with my family and with my husband,” Mrs Yulia Navalnaya told the Munich Security Conference.

“We should fight this horrific regime in Russia today. Vladimir Putin should be personally held for all the atrocities they have committed in our country in the last years.”

In Munich, Mrs Navalnaya met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who extended his condolences to her, and reiterated that Russia is “responsible” for his death.

Navalny’s mother, Mrs Liumila Navalnaya, said however that she did not want to “hear any condolences”.

“I saw my son on the 12th at the (prison) colony, we had a meeting. He was alive, healthy and cheerful,” she wrote on Facebook, according to Novaya Gazeta newspaper. AFP