YouTube blocks HK chief exec nominee's channel

HONG KONG • YouTube yesterday suspended a channel promoting Mr John Lee's uncontested bid to be Hong Kong's next leader, saying the move was required by United States sanctions against the former security chief.

Mr Lee is expected to be named the city's new chief executive by a committee of 1,500 Beijing loyalists next month. He faces no rivals. He has used YouTube, Facebook and Instagram to promote his platform, though no concrete policies have been published so far.

Asked about his removal from YouTube, Mr Lee condemned the US sanctions as "unreasonable bullying" for defending China's national security. "The so-called sanctions... are meant to impose pressure and make me hesitate," he said. "But their unreasonable moves will only reinforce my belief that I have been doing the right thing."

Mr Lee said he was disappointed with YouTube's decision, but his push to become the next leader would not be affected, adding that he would start visiting local communities after pandemic social distancing rules are relaxed today.

A former top cop who rose to become Hong Kong's security tsar, Mr Lee was a key figure in the suppression of huge democracy protests three years ago. He was among 11 top Hong Kong and Beijing officials sanctioned by the US Treasury in 2020 in the wake of China's imposition of a sweeping security law aimed at snuffing out dissent in the financial hub. Others include outgoing Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, former police chiefs Chris Tang and Stephen Lo, and Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng.

YouTube's parent company Google defended removing Mr Lee's "Johnlee2022" channel, saying it was made in compliance with US sanctions that ban American firms and individuals from providing services to targeted officials.

Meta said Mr Lee was able to maintain his Facebook and Instagram accounts because they were "demonetised".

Meanwhile, Mr Lee has picked nearly 150 heavyweights, including the city's richest man Li Ka-shing, and other businessmen and politicians, to join his advisory team to show broad support for his candidacy. Other members include former World Health Organisation director-general Margaret Chan.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS