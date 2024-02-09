Young Indonesians wary of election promises as jobs boom eludes them

JAKARTA – Mr Adrian graduated from an Indonesian auto mechanic trade school in 2023, but since then has only worked a few weeks in one job: serving fruit juice at a kiosk in downtown Jakarta.

The 19-year-old, a first time voter in next week’s election in Indonesia, is seeking work with electric vehicle companies he knows are investing in his country but has little confidence in the economic policies of the presidential candidates.

“I hope the factory will open... so there will be plenty of jobs,” said Mr Adrian, who, like many Indonesians, goes by just one name.

In this election, finding jobs and improving the quality of life are among the biggest concerns of millennial and Gen Z voters, who make up more than half of Indonesia’s electorate of 205 million people, a survey by pollster Populix showed.

Creating well-paid jobs for the workforce is essential for South-east Asia’s largest economy and its young population if it wants to achieve a self-set target of becoming a high-income nation by 2045, when it celebrates 100 years of independence.

Contenders in the presidential race are promising upwards of 15 million jobs in the next five years, in a country where about three million people enter the job market annually.

Like many, Mr Adrian chose vocational education amid a drive to improve the skill sets of young Indonesians by the government of outgoing President Joko Widodo.

Mr Widodo’s policy was intended to complement his push to invite investment in industries downstream from the country’s rich natural resources.

Billions of dollars poured into nickel smelting while battery and electric vehicle makers such as China’s CATL and South Korea’s LG and Hyundai struck deals to set up shop locally.

While this helped define Mr Widodo’s 10-year term as a period of steady economic growth and low inflation, the new investment went more into machinery and technology than headcount.

As a result, job creation has plunged, economists say.

Officially, Indonesia’s unemployment rate is 5.32 per cent, but analysts say this understates the problem, with many people considered employed working just a few hours a week.

Nearly 60 per cent of workers are in the informal sector. Young people aged 15 to 24 made up 55 per cent of the 7.86 million unemployed in 2023, up from 45 per cent in 2020.

“Creating employment should be the key indicator of a government’s success, not investment,” said Mr Bob Azam, a senior official with the Indonesian Employers Association (Apindo).

“Investment should not be oriented at growing GDP (gross domestic product) without any impact to the real sector and employment.”