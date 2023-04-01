‘You have to keep on making it better and better’: PM Lee on Singapore-China relationship

BEIJING - Singapore and China have to keep working at their relationship, because it does not “just automatically stay fine”, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong as he ends his official week-long trip to China, the first in four years.

“You have to keep on making it better and better. We are never satisfied,” Mr Lee told Singapore reporters on Saturday before he left Beijing, where he met Chinese leaders including President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang.

Mr Lee is among the first few foreign leaders to visit China after a sweeping leadership reshuffle at last October’s party congress and parliamentary session in March. Mr Xi on Friday pointed out that Mr Lee was one of the most frequent visitors to the country among foreign leaders, while Mr Lee told the Chinese President that he usually tries to visit once a year.

On Saturday, he and Mr Li took the two countries’ bilateral relationship up a notch, steering it towards a partnership based on “high-quality” projects such as those in the digital technology domain, green economy and supply chains.

“These are not simply, I have something you don’t have, you have something I don’t have, so we exchange, and we are all happy,” said Mr Lee, defining what the “high quality” emphasis in their upgraded relations meant.

“These are ideas that I have and you have, and we create a new, more effective, more creative idea together.”

As the global environment changes, so do the needs and priorities of the two countries. Hence, Singapore’s partnership with China also have to stay relevant and not become stagnant, said Mr Lee, following a ceremony at the Great Hall of the People where seven deals were signed between the two countries.

Citing Suzhou Industrial Park, the first intergovernmental project started nearly three decades ago as a township development, Mr Lee said the priorities for the Chinese then were to attract and manage investments in a modern business park.

“Now China knows how to do all those things,” said Mr Lee, adding that the park has moved on to high-tech activities and research ventures by Singapore and Chinese universities.

“So it is kept up to date, and it has kept itself relevant.”

Likewise, the upgrading of the 14-year-old China-Singapore Free Trade Agreement to widen its scope is also carried out in the same spirit.

Mr Lee has also taken the opportunity while in Beijing to nudge Chinese officials to move faster to restore flights so that “we will be able to get more people to flow”.