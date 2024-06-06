Yemen's Houthis target three vessels in Red Sea and Arabian Sea

CAIRO - Yemen's Houthis conducted military operations targeting three vessels in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea, the group's military spokesperson Yahya Saree said on Wednesday.

The Houthi militia, which controls the most populous parts of Yemen and is aligned with Iran, has attacked ships off its coast for months, saying it is acting in solidarity with Palestinians fighting Israel in Gaza.

Houthi militants targeted two vessels in the Red Sea, Roza and Vantage Dream, with a number of missiles and drones, Saree added in a televised speech.

The third ship, the U.S. vessel Maersk Seletar, was targeted in the Arabian Sea with a number of drones, Saree said. REUTERS