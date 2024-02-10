Yemen's Houthis hold funeral for 17 militants killed in US-UK air strikes

Houthi policemen ride on the back of a patrol pick-up truck during the funeral of Houthi fighters killed by recent U.S.-led strikes, in Sanaa, Yemen February 10, 2024. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Houthi officials and mourners perform prayers in front of the coffins of Houthi fighters killed in U.S.-led strikes, during their funeral in Sanaa, Yemen February 10, 2024. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Houthi policemen ride on the back of a patrol pick-up truck during the funeral of Houthi fighters killed in U.S.-led strikes, in Sanaa, Yemen February 10, 2024. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Honour guards carry the coffins of Houthi fighters killed in U.S.-led strikes, during their funeral in Sanaa, Yemen February 10, 2024. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Mourners carry the coffin of a Houthi fighter killed by recent U.S.-led strikes, during a funeral of Houthi fighters in Sanaa, Yemen February 10, 2024. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
CAIRO - Yemen's Houthi militia held a funeral on Saturday for at least 17 militants killed during joint U.S.-British airstrikes targeting the Iran-backed militants, the Houthi-run Saba news agency said.

The Houthis have launched waves of exploding drones and missiles at commercial ships since Nov. 19 in what they say is a response to Israel's military operations in Gaza, prompting Britain and the United States to start retaliatory strikes last month.

"These crimes will not discourage the Yemeni people from continuing their support and backing of their brothers in the Gaza Strip," Saba said in its coverage of the funerals.

Besides the airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, the U.S. and Britain have returned the militia to a list of terrorist groups as turmoil from the Israel-Hamas war spreads through the region.

The Houthi campaign has disrupted international shipping, causing some companies to suspend transits through the Red Sea and instead take the much longer, costlier journey around Africa. REUTERS

