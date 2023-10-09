Xi tells top senator US-China relations impact 'destiny of mankind'

BEIJING – Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday that China-US ties would impact the “destiny of mankind”, as he met with a group of American senators in Beijing.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, leading a six-person delegation, is the latest high-level American official to visit China as Washington seeks to ease tensions with Beijing.

“How China and the United States get along with each other in the face of a world of change and turmoil will determine the future and destiny of mankind,” Mr Xi said as he met Mr Schumer in Beijing’s Great Hall of the People.

“I have said many times, including to several presidents, that we have 1,000 reasons to improve China-US relations, but not one reason to ruin them,” Mr Xi said, adding China-US ties are “the most important bilateral relationship in the world”.

Mr Schumer, in turn, told him that “our countries, together, will shape this century”.

“That is why we must manage our relationship responsibly and respectfully,” he added.

Earlier China’s top diplomat, Mr Wang Yi, said he hoped Washington and Beijing could manage their differences “more rationally”.

Meeting Mr Schumer at Beijing’s Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, Foreign Minister Wang told the senate delegation that he hopes their visit will help the two sides “manage existing differences more rationally, helping the relationship between the two countries return to the track of healthy development”.

Mr Wang also said he hopes that they will “more accurately understand China” after the trip, which he said comes as the world is in a “turbulent period of change”.

“The crisis in Ukraine has not yet subsided, and warfare has re-emerged in the Middle East,” he said.

“All these various challenges need to be addressed by the international community, and China and the United States should play their due roles.”

Mr Schumer, in turn, thanked the Chinese delegation for its hospitality, noting that there are several issues of “great concern” he was seeking to raise during his visit.

He said “a level playing field for American business and workers” is his delegation’s “No. 1 goal”.

“Holding accountable China-based companies supplying deadly chemicals fuelling the fentanyl crisis in America” is another objective, he told Mr Wang, as is “ensuring China does not support Russia’s immoral war against Ukraine”.

“Advancing human rights” is an additional priority, Mr Schumer said.