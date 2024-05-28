Worst injuries include spinal ones, possible paralysis: Thai doctors treating SQ321 passengers

BANGKOK – It began with an emergency call on May 21 requesting Bangkok’s Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital to take in about 20 injured passengers from nearby Suvarnabhumi Airport.

But every few minutes, the number would climb. And eventually, the private hospital would provide medical care for 104 patients who were on board Singapore Airlines’ turbulence-hit Flight SQ321 after it made an emergency landing in Bangkok in the late afternoon.

“Once I got the activation call, we had only about 15 minutes to get ready, and the first ambulance arrived at the hospital shortly after,” said Dr Saran Intakul, deputy director of Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital, who commanded the hospital’s response to the incoming patients from the flight.

With some 20 doctors, 50 nurses and dozens of other medical staff, the hospital got to work assessing patients arriving in a stream of ambulances, before sending them to the relevant departments for treatment.

“The worst injuries included bleeding from the head, spinal injuries and possible paralysis,” said the hospital’s trauma director, Dr Krittanai Thangsakul, who was in charge of treating patients with the most severe injuries.

Meanwhile, the hospital also alerted several back-up medical teams – including general surgeons and spinal specialists – and the blood bank to be on standby.

SQ321, which was heading to Singapore from London, experienced sudden extreme turbulence on May 21 over the Irrawaddy Basin in Myanmar.

Information gathered from flight tracking site Flightradar24 shows the Boeing 777-300ER rapidly climbing and dropping in the air within a matter of seconds.

Passengers on board were flung violently in the cabin, with some thrown off their seats or even hitting the baggage cabins above them.

A 73-year-old British passenger died of a suspected heart attack, while dozens were injured.

The pilot declared a medical emergency, and diverted the plane carrying 211 passengers and 18 crew members to make an emergency landing at Suvarnabhumi Airport at 3.45pm.

For the next 24 hours, medical workers at Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital, which admitted the bulk of the affected passengers, worked in shifts, tending to at least 10 critical cases while performing a total of nine operations that day.

“It was a crazy day, but it also shows that our hospital can handle such a mass casualty event successfully,” said Dr Saran.

The hospital takes part in yearly mass casualty drills together with the authorities and other hospitals, and its Samitivej Trauma Centre is specifically equipped to handle all kinds of emergencies and critical conditions.