Worries over debt, inflation and economy
Member newspapers of Asia News Network draw attention to growing concerns over the state of the economy. Here are excerpts.
The ruling Democratic Party of Korea won a landslide victory in last year's parliamentary elections after it blanketed negative voter sentiment with a pledge to provide coronavirus relief cash handouts to all households.
After the electoral win, President Moon Jae-in's government doled out 14.3 trillion won (S$16.4 billion) in relief grants to over 21 million households across the country.