World reacts to deadly shooting at Australia's Bondi Beach

People walk at the scene of a shooting incident at Bondi Beach, Sydney, Australia, December 14, 2025. REUTERS/Kirsty Needham

SYDNEY, Dec 14 - At least eleven people were killed and dozens wounded when gunmen opened fire during a Jewish holiday event at Sydney's Bondi Beach on Sunday, Australian officials said.

Following are comments from world leaders in the wake of the deadly shooting:

ANTHONY ALBANESE, PRIME MINISTER OF AUSTRALIA

"This is a targeted attack on Jewish Australians on the first ‍day of ​Hanukkah, which should be a day of joy, a celebration of faith."

"At this dark moment for our ‍nation, our police and security agencies are working to determine anyone associated with this outrage."

SUSSAN LEY, OPPOSITION LEADER OF AUSTRALIA

"Australians are in deep mourning tonight, with hateful violence striking at the ​heart of an ​iconic Australian community, a place we all know so well and love, Bondi."

US SECRETARY OF STATE, MARCO RUBIO

"Antisemitism has no place in this world. Our prayers are with the victims of this horrific attack, the Jewish community, and the people of Australia."

KEIR STARMER, UK PRIME MINISTER

“Deeply distressing news from Australia. The United Kingdom ‍sends our thoughts and condolences to everyone affected by the appalling attack in Bondi Beach."

CHRISTOPHER LUXON, PRIME MINISTER OF NEW ZEALAND

"Australia and New Zealand are closer than ​friends, we're family. I am shocked by the distressing scenes at Bondi, ⁠a place that Kiwis visit every day."

"My thoughts, and the thoughts of all New Zealanders, are with those affected."

BENJAMIN NETANYAHU, PRIME MINISTER OF ISRAEL

"A few months ago, I wrote a letter to the prime minister of Australia. I told him that their policies pour fuel on the antisemitic fire. It encourages the Jew hatred now stalking your streets. Antisemitism is a cancer. It spreads ​when leaders stay silent, and you must replace weakness with action."

"This didn't happen in Australia, and something terrible happened there today: cold-blooded murder. The number of those murdered, sadly, grows, with each ‌moment."

GIDEON SA’AR, FOREIGN MINISTER OF ISRAEL

"I'm appalled by the murderous shooting attack ​at a Hanukkah event in Sydney, Australia."

"These are the results of the anti-Semitic rampage in the streets of Australia over the past two years, with the anti-Semitic and inciting calls of 'Globalise the Intifada' that were realized today."

URSULA VON DER LEYEN, EUROPEAN COMMISSION PRESIDENT

"Shocked by the tragic attack at Bondi Beach. I send my heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims."

"Europe stands with Australia and Jewish communities everywhere. We are united against violence, antisemitism and hatred."

DONALD TUSK, PRIME MINISTER OF POLAND

"My deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible terrorist attack at Bondi Beach in Sydney. Antisemitism, wherever it appears, leads to acts of crime. Today, Poland stands with Australia ‍in this moment of grief."

SPANISH FOREIGN MINISTER JOSE MANUEL ALBARES

"Horrified by the terrorist attack in Australia against the Jewish community. My solidarity with the ​victims and their loved ones, with the people and government of Australia."

"Hate, antisemitism, and violence have no place in our societies."

JONAS GAHR STOERE, PRIME MINISTER OF NORWAY

"I am shocked by the horrific attack ​at Bondi Beach, Australia, during a Jewish Hanukkah event."

"I condemn this despicable act of terror in the strongest ‌possible terms. My deepest condolences to all those affected by today’s tragic attack."

ULF KRISTERSSONM PRIME MINISTER OF SWEDEN

"Appalled by the attack in Sydney, targeted against the Jewish community."

"My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Together, we must fight ‌the spread of antisemitism." REUTERS