World must not fail in Iran as it did in North Korea, IAEA chief says

WASHINGTON - The world should be careful to ensure the standoff with Iran over its nuclear programme does not become like North Korea, which expelled U.N. inspectors before testing nuclear weapons, U.N. atomic watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said on Monday.

"We have to deploy every effort to prevent this problem, this current debate on what is happening and what can be done in Iran (from) becoming a failure on the part of the international community to prevent a country that has capabilities which could potentially lead to the development of nuclear weapons from doing it," he told a U.S. State Department conference.

"We saw the failure of this type in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, North Korea." REUTERS