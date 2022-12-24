Asian Insider

World Cup: A tournament of surprises and controversy

Beyond the logistical issues, the 2022 World Cup will also be remembered as one of the most politically scrutinised sporting events in recent times. PHOTO: AFP

Tim Elcombe, Alanna Harman, and Alun Hardman

Updated
Published
1 min ago
After a month of football, the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup in Qatar has concluded with Argentina beating France 4-2 in a penalty shootout after drawing 3-3 at the end of extra time. Record numbers of fans were expected to watch the nail-biting final match at the Lusail Stadium just outside of the Qatari capital Doha.

The tournament featured a highly competitive group stage, increased global representation in the knockout rounds, dramatic upsets and outstanding individual performances – highlighted by Argentina’s great Lionel Messi and emerging superstar Kylian Mbappé of France.

