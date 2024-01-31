World Court says Russia violated parts of UN anti-terrorism treaty in eastern Ukraine

THE HAGUE - The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Wednesday found Russia had violated some parts of a U.N. anti-terrorism treaty by not investigating financial support for separatist groups in eastern Ukraine in 2014, but did not order compensation as requested by Ukraine.

The United Nations' top court declined to rule specifically on alleged Russian responsibility for the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014, as Kyiv had asked it to do. REUTERS

