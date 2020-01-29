World Briefs: Pakistani factory fire kills 11, injures 2

Pakistani factory fire kills 11, injures 2

LAHORE • At least 11 people were killed and two others were injured yesterday after gas cylinders exploded at a perfume factory in the Pakistani city of Lahore, setting the building ablaze, officials confirmed.

According to residents, at least 15 workers were inside the factory when the fire broke out. The fire also caused the roof of the building to collapse, trapping other residents beneath the debris as well as damaging the structure next to it.

DAWN/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Smoke engulfs Aussie capital amid new threat

SYDNEY • The Australian capital of Canberra was cloaked in thick smoke by an approaching blaze yesterday as officials warned communities in fire-ravaged eastern states to strengthen their fire defences amid forecasts of worsening conditions this weekend.

A blaze in a national park south of Canberra was upgraded to the emergency warning level, and residents were told to stay on alert, given rising winds could spark spot fires.

"The fire may pose threats to all lives directly in its path," Emergency Services Agency Commissioner Georgeina Whelan said.

REUTERS

Russia expels Japanese journalist in spy row

MOSCOW/TOKYO • Moscow said it expelled a Japanese journalist last month for trying to obtain secret information on Russian military capabilities in the Russian Far East.

Russia's RIA news agency said the Foreign Ministry has summoned a Japanese embassy official to make an official protest over the incident.

Japan's Kyodo News agency said yesterday the expelled journalist had worked for its agency, denying the accusation of attempted espionage. It said the reporter was detained on Dec 25 in Vladivostok and released after about five hours of questioning.

Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs declined to comment on the matter.

REUTERS