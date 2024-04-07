Woman killed by Ukrainian drone shrapnel in Russia's Belgorod region -governor

Updated
Apr 07, 2024, 10:08 PM
Published
Apr 07, 2024, 09:58 PM

MOSCOW - A woman was killed on Sunday when shrapnel from a downed Ukrainian drone hit a car travelling in Russia's Belgorod region, local governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

In a statement on the Telegram messaging app, Gladkov said that four more people, including two children, had been wounded after air defences downed four Ukrainian drones on the approach to Belgorod city.

Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, has come under regular attack from Kyiv's forces since 2022, with 25 people killed in a single missile strike on Belgorod city in December. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top