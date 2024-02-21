With cranes and excavators, Indian farmers prepare to march on capital

Farmers guide a modified excavator, during a protest demanding better crop prices, promised to them in 2021, at Shambhu Barrier, a border crossing between Punjab and Haryana states, India, February 20, 2024. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Farmers stand at the frontline of the protest site as they march towards New Delhi to press for better crop prices promised to them in 2021, at Shambhu barrier, a border crossing between Punjab and Haryana states, India, February 21, 2024. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
A farmer wears swimming googles to protect himself from tear gas fired by the police, at the site where farmers are marching towards New Delhi to press for better crop prices promised to them in 2021, at Shambhu barrier, a border crossing between Punjab and Haryana states, India, February 21, 2024. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Farmers stand on an excavator, during a protest demanding better crop prices, promised to them in 2021, at Shambhu Barrier, a border crossing between Punjab and Haryana states, India, February 20, 2024. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Farmers shout slogans, as they stand on a modified excavator, during a protest demanding better crop prices, promised to them in 2021, at Shambhu Barrier, a border crossing between Punjab and Haryana states, India, February 20, 2024. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Updated
Feb 21, 2024, 12:45 PM
Published
Feb 21, 2024, 12:20 PM

SHAMBHU, India - Thousands of Indian farmers prepared on Wednesday for a protest march to the capital, equipped with cranes and excavators, after talks with the government on guaranteed support prices for their produce failed to break a deadlock.

The action, watched by security forces clad in riot gear, came after farmers' groups rejected a government proposal this week for five-year contracts and guaranteed support prices for produce such as corn, cotton and pulses.

The farmers, mostly from the northern state of Punjab, have been demanding higher prices backed by law for their crops. They form an influential bloc of voters Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot afford to anger ahead of general elections due by May.

Authorities have thrown up barricades to keep protesters at a distance of nearly 200 km (125 miles) from New Delhi for more than a week, but police said the heavy machinery at Wednesday's gathering was intended for use in damaging them.

"It is not right that such massive barricades have been placed to stop us," said one of the farmer's leaders, Jagjit Singh Dallewal. "We want to march to Delhi peacefully. If not, they should acede to our demands."

Late on Tuesday, Haryana police's chief ordered the immediate seizure of the heavy equipment to prevent its use by protesters in destroying barricades.

Sunday's government proposal of minimum support prices to farmers who diversify their crops to grow cotton, pigeon peas, black matpe, red lentils and corn was rejected by the protesters, who wanted additional foodgrains covered.

Similar protests two years ago, when farmers camped for two months at the border of New Delhi, forced Modi's government to repeal a set of farm laws. REUTERS

