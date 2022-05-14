Winds of political change blowing across Asia

The Korea Herald, South Korea
The ship called the Republic of Korea has a new captain in charge who just launched his maiden voyage. We hope that the new captain is a reliable one who can skilfully navigate through dangerous reefs on the rough seas.
The Korea Herald, South Korea
The ship called the Republic of Korea has a new captain in charge who just launched his maiden voyage. We hope that the new captain is a reliable one who can skilfully navigate through dangerous reefs on the rough seas.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.