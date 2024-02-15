Speaking of Asia Podcast

Will US interest in Asia hold if Trump returns?

In this episode, Ravi Velloor (left) hosts former South Korean foreign minister Kang Kyung-wha (right), incoming President and CEO of Asia Society. PHOTO: ST PODCAST
In this episode, Ravi Velloor (left) hosts former South Korean foreign minister Kang Kyung-wha (right), incoming President and CEO of Asia Society. PHOTO: PODCAST TEAM
Ravi Velloor
Associate Editor & Senior Columnist
Updated
Feb 15, 2024, 06:00 PM
Published
Feb 15, 2024, 06:00 PM

Synopsis: Every second Friday of the month, join The Straits Times’ associate editor and senior Asia columnist Ravi Velloor, as he distils his experience from four decades of covering the continent.

In this episode, Ravi speaks with Dr Kang Kyung-Wha, the incoming President and CEO of Asia Society. In 2017, she was the first woman to be appointed foreign minister of South Korea, holding the post until early 2021.

They discuss how she handled the Trump administration as foreign minister, the South’s position on nuclear deterrence vis a vis a provocative Pyongyang, and her plans for Asia Society.

Highlights (click/tap above):

4:38: The US is “certainly overextended”; will US interest in Asia survive a Trump return?

10:11 US-China tensions “will probably increase”

15:30 On North Korea: “War preparation is not the right interpretation”

22:36 Analysing the Kim Jong Un-Putin relationship; does South Korea intend to go nuclear?

30:30 On her experience on multilateral diplomacy

34:54 Will Asia Society open a China office?

Produced by: Ravi Velloor (velloor@sph.com.sg) and Fa’izah Sani

Edited by: Fa’izah Sani

Follow Speaking Of Asia Podcast every second Friday of the month here:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Ravi Velloor’s columns: https://str.sg/3xRP

Ravi Velloor on X: https://twitter.com/RaviVelloor

Register for Asian Insider newsletter: https://str.sg/stnewsletters

---

Discover more ST podcast channels:

COE Watch: https://str.sg/iTtE

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX

Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

---

Special edition series:

True Crimes of Asia (6 eps): https://str.sg/i4Y3 

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2

Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn

Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB

Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa

---

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top