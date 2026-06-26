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In this episode, we discuss the upcoming Johor elections and its effect on unity government.

Synopsis: Every fourth Friday of the month, The Straits Times analyses the hottest political and trending talking points, alternating between its Malaysia and China bureaus.

For our June episode, ST’s Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh and host Zurairi A.R. are joined by Dr Francis Hutchinson, coordinator of the Malaysia Studies Programme at ISEAS–Yusof Ishak Institute in Singapore.

Highlights (click/tap above):

5:20 Johor votes on July 11 – what does BN actually need to achieve in its own fortress state, beyond just winning?

13:50 What single result in Johor would most change the national political conversation heading into GE16?

21:20 Governing together versus fighting an election together – what would a real PH-BN electoral pact for GE16 actually need to look like?

29:40 BN wants 115 seats; PH won 82 in GE15 – is there any serious, practical negotiation happening for a pact?

32:00 Why did Anwar raise the prospect of a snap election publicly – genuine frustration, or a negotiating tactic?

35:10 Can we book our year-end holidays yet, or is GE16 actually happening in 2026?

39:00 Malaysia bans social media for under-16s – but where do these kids actually go now?

Read more:

Johor vote may shape Negeri Sembilan race as staggered polls raise questions: https://str.sg/4mkFp

Negeri Sembilan crisis signals end is nigh for Anwar’s unity government: https://str.sg/fsUA

Where do we go now? Malaysia’s under-16 social media ban leaves teens detached and displaced: https://str.sg/tVuZG

Read Zurairi A.R.’s articles: https://str.sg/DCfr

Read Shannon Teoh’s articles: https://str.sg/wzyK

Sign up for ST’s weekly Asian Insider newsletter: https://str.sg/sfpz

Host: Zurairi A.R. (zurairi@sph.com.sg)

Produced and edited by: Fa’izah Sani

Executive producer: Ernest Luis

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Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

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