Asian Insider Podcast
Will Najib’s house arrest derail or help UMNO-PAS unity plans?
Synopsis: Every fourth Friday of the month, The Straits Times analyses the hottest political and trending talking points in Malaysia.
For our September episode, ST’s Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh and host Zurairi A.R. are joined by Dr Syaza Shukri, associate professor of political science at the International Islamic University Malaysia.
Highlights (click/tap above):
03:50: Najib Razak’s conditional house arrest and what it means for unity government
10:00: Impact of Najib’s house arrest on Pakatan Harapan’s credibility
18:20: UMNO general assembly: Zahid Hamidi dares PM Anwar to face confidence vote
22:10: PAS’ posture and leadership ambitions ahead of GE16
26:40: Regional perspectives: Should neighbours worry about a PAS-influenced government?
34:40: News nugget: JPJ’s ‘H’ series vanity licence plates hit multi-million ringgit bids
Read more:
Crowdfunding $15m fine: Najib’s party wants supporters to chip in, but trolls give 1 sen as an insult: https://str.sg/ok2tS
Four years of uneasy alliance still cannot erase decades of UMNO’s distrust against PH allies: https://str.sg/v69u
Bids for Malaysia’s special ‘H’ licence plate series garner record $28.6m in five days: https://str.sg/wR2sA
“PAS’s Evolving International Engagement: From Islamism to Development Diplomacy?” by Syaza Shukri and Norshahril Saat https://str.sg/ogHNu
Read Zurairi A.R.’s articles: https://str.sg/DCfr
Read Shannon Teoh’s articles: https://str.sg/wzyK
Sign up for ST’s weekly Asian Insider newsletter: https://str.sg/sfpz
Host: Zurairi A.R. (zurairi@sph.com.sg)
Produced and edited by: Fa’izah Sani
Executive producer: Ernest Luis
Follow Asian Insider Podcast on Fridays here:
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
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