Will Najib’s house arrest derail or help UMNO-PAS unity plans?

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

In this episode, we discuss with Dr Syaza Shukri, associate professor of political science at the International Islamic University Malaysia, on what Najib’s house arrest means for the country’s political realignment.

Synopsis: Every fourth Friday of the month, The Straits Times analyses the hottest political and trending talking points in Malaysia.

For our September episode, ST’s Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh and host Zurairi A.R. are joined by Dr Syaza Shukri, associate professor of political science at the International Islamic University Malaysia.

Highlights (click/tap above):

03:50: Najib Razak’s conditional house arrest and what it means for unity government

10:00: Impact of Najib’s house arrest on Pakatan Harapan’s credibility

18:20: UMNO general assembly: Zahid Hamidi dares PM Anwar to face confidence vote

22:10: PAS’ posture and leadership ambitions ahead of GE16

26:40: Regional perspectives: Should neighbours worry about a PAS-influenced government?

34:40: News nugget: JPJ’s ‘H’ series vanity licence plates hit multi-million ringgit bids

Read more:

Crowdfunding $15m fine: Najib’s party wants supporters to chip in, but trolls give 1 sen as an insult: https://str.sg/ok2tS

Four years of uneasy alliance still cannot erase decades of UMNO’s distrust against PH allies: https://str.sg/v69u

Bids for Malaysia’s special ‘H’ licence plate series garner record $28.6m in five days: https://str.sg/wR2sA

“PAS’s Evolving International Engagement: From Islamism to Development Diplomacy?” by Syaza Shukri and Norshahril Saat https://str.sg/ogHNu

Read Zurairi A.R.’s articles: https://str.sg/DCfr

Read Shannon Teoh’s articles: https://str.sg/wzyK

Sign up for ST’s weekly Asian Insider newsletter: https://str.sg/sfpz

Host: Zurairi A.R. (zurairi@sph.com.sg)

Produced and edited by: Fa’izah Sani

Executive producer: Ernest Luis

Follow Asian Insider Podcast on Fridays here:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX

YouTube: https://str.sg/rF3qR

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

---

Follow more ST podcast channels:

All-in-one ST Podcasts channel: https://str.sg/wvz7

Get more updates: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

---

Get The Straits Times app, which has a dedicated podcast player section:

The App Store: https://str.sg/icyB

Google Play: https://str.sg/icyX