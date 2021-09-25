For Subscribers
The View From Asia
Will Aukus bring chaos or stability to the region?
Asia News Network commentators discuss the impact of the trilateral pact between Australia, Britain and the United States. Here are excerpts.
The Australia-UK-US (Aukus) alliance was declared by US President Joe Biden at a virtual joint broadcast with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison last week.
The US guarded this tripartite alliance on the grounds that it needed to move in with Australia to counter a contentious China, which has looked to upgrade its essence in the South Pacific.